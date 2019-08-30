News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Orthopaedic Day Surgery Unit for Hawkes Bay

Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:57 am
Press Release: Acurity Health Group

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2019


Hawkes Bay will be getting a new state of the art Orthopaedic Day Surgery Unit (ODSU) in Hastings.

The new purpose-built unit will be a joint venture between Hawkes Bay’s leading orthopaedic surgeons and Royston Hospital which is owned and operated by Acurity Health Group Ltd (AHGL).

Acurity CEO, Dr Jonathan Coleman says the development is in response to increasing demand for orthopaedic surgical services in the region.

“The new facility will have the latest technology and be patient-focused, providing a seamless end to end service in the Bay area.

“This not only increases access to orthopaedic surgery in the region, but emphasises our commitment to quality healthcare investment, which is really important to us,” says Dr Coleman.

The ODSU will consist of one fully commissioned operating theatre with provision for a future theatre as demand increases. The facility will include reception, recovery, central sterilising department and support services.

The unit will be located on Southland Road adjacent to Royston Hospital and provide car parking and drop off area.

Royston Hospital also commissioned an additional 44 car parking spaces adjacent to the racecourse, ensuring overall car parking is not compromised for patients, surgeons, and staff.

The ODSU will be operational in April 2021.

“This comes at a time of major investment for Acurity at Royston as well as at Wakefield Hospital in Wellington, and is a major show of confidence by the Acurity Board in the prospects for private healthcare in Hawke’s Bay,” says Dr Coleman.

ENDS

