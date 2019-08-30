Hawke’s Bay Hospital very busy

30 August 2019



With spring carnival events getting underway across the region, health officials are reminding people to choose their health care wisely.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Chief Medical and Dental Officer, Dr Robin Whyman, said today the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) was very busy, and people with minor injuries and illnesses will wait as those needing urgent care are prioritised.

“Normally, particularly as spring events get underway, our emergency department can become inundated with people with minor injuries or alcohol-inflicted presentations,” said Dr Whyman.

“Unless it is an emergency, we ask people to see their GP, go to an after hours Accident and Medical Centre, or call Healthline 0800-611-116 which is available 24/7.”

Dr Whyman said ED had been very busy with presentations during the week ranging from 159 a day to 138.

“The hospital is expected to remain very busy through the weekend and over the next week, so we urge people who do not require emergency care, to please choose wisely and leave ED for emergencies only.”

A full list of GPs and after hour’s services for medical care can be found at www.ourhealthhb.nz

-ENDS-





© Scoop Media

