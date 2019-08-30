News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

RANZCR launch world leading principles for AI in healthcare

Friday, 30 August 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Royal Australian and NZ College of Radiologists


The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR), has become the first professional peak body to develop Ethical Principles for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, ensuring Australia and New Zealand are positioned to become leading players in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

RANZCR’s Ethical Principles for AI in Medicine outline the most appropriate use of AI and machine learning (ML), including how both can successfully help drive even better patient care.

RANZCR President, Dr Lance Lawler said, “The application of these principles will maximise the opportunities AI presents, allowing for a more efficient and accessible healthcare system that delivers improved outcomes for patients.

“Clinical radiology and radiation oncology have always been early adopters of new technology and AI is no exception. These ethical principles help harness the growing impact of AI and ML on medicine, with an emphasis on radiology and radiation oncology.

“The principles bridge the gap from existing medical ethical frameworks and provide doctors, AI developers and healthcare organisations with guidelines regarding the research and deployment of ML systems and AI tools in medicine.”

RANZCR’s AI Working Group led the development of the principles with extensive consultation with a broad range of industry, academic, commercial, government stakeholders and other medical colleges. RANZCR will continue to advocate for their adoption across both countries’ healthcare systems.

RANZCR continues to be a thought leader in the AI space with the ongoing development of a set of professional standards for the use of AI in radiology and radiation oncology, profession-led implementation and workforce transition to support the effective implementation of AI in clinical practice.

View the Ethical Principles for AI in Medicine on our website.


© Scoop Media

