News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Partnership is the key to better cancer outcomes for Māori

Monday, 2 September 2019, 8:05 am
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Hei Āhuru Mōwai, the Māori Cancer Leadership Board, says achieving equitable cancer care for Māori is an urgent priority. Chair, Dr Nina Scott says that while the new National Cancer Plan is promising, the group believes that accelerated Maori partnership is critical to ensure the plan can be translated into action.

Hei Āhuru Mōwai worked in partnership with the Health Ministry to develop the National Cancer Plan and led discussion at the "National Cancer at the Crossroads" conference to set out foundational expectations; including the ‘Survival Equity 2030’ goal. The Hei Āhuru Mōwai Board led an anti-racism in cancer workshop and advised on including anti-racism in the Plan. Hei Āhuru Mōwai celebrates content of the Plan, including whānau centered care guidelines and the matauranga Māori knowledge framework and believe that Māori whānau experiencing cancer will see themselves acknowledged in the Plan. The Board says that the new National Cancer plan is an essential first step and that a demonstrated commitment to partnership is needed to ensure cancer survival equity is achieved for Māori by 2030.

Dr Scott says that to be truly effective, partnership between Māori and other cancer leaders must be accelerated and that this must include equal decision making power for Maori at the National Cancer Agency. She says that it is crucial that governance structures are put in place to ensure the plan can be put into action by the thousands people working at every step of the cancer pathway including prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, palliative care, policy and research.

Hei Āhuru Mōwai remain committed to ensuring that Māori can work in a true Treaty partnership with other cancer leaders and look forward to working with the new national agency to help guide implementation, monitoring and accountability of the Plan.


© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

Contact Waikato District Health Board

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 