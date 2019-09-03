The Importance of Exercise for Men’s Health

New Zealand men live on average four years less than women, with Maori and Pacific men having even shorter expected life spans, with a 7 year shorter expectancy over non Maori.

The major causes of death in NZ are chronic diseases, regardless of gender or ethnicity, with the leading cause of death for both Maori and non Maori men being heart disease.

Many deaths from lifestyle diseases which target men could be prevented by early detection, and healthy lifestyle choices such as regular exercise and healthy food choices.

As an example, while most cases of prostate cancer occur in men aged over 65, and most bowel cancer occurs in people over 50, prevention based lifestyle habits need to be in place well before this age.

Our advice for men’s health and wellness is health doesn’t have to be complicated or overly strenuous. While many choose to take the bull by the horns and attack a good physical challenge, there are plenty of benefits both long and short term, from a moderate approach with small, sustainable changes.

As middle age approaches, many men find taking time out to exercise lowers in priority, and work commitments and family obligations increase to take over any spare time.

It’s easy to get started into physical activity and wellness with these recommendations:

1. a healthy body weight. Obesity contributes to a range of preventable health conditions so maintaining a healthy body weight can add years to your life.

2. Move your body - be physically active for at least 30 minutes on most days or every day. Carrying a few extra kilos need not be an issue if all the health markers like oxygen uptake, lung efficiency, heart rate and blood pressure are good. A regular exercise programme will contribute to your overall physical and mental wellbeing.

3. Eat for health - choose a varied diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables and limit your intake of red meat.

4. Have a regular health checkup and PSA blood check from age 40 - and a DRE prostate check from age 50; or age 40 if you have a family history of cancer.

So take up the challenge now, and head to your doctor for a checkup and get moving.

Just as you see your GP to get a checkup of your medical health, it’s worth going to see a registered exercise professional to get a checkup of your physical wellness. To find a local exercise facility or registered trainer in your area, head to www.reps.org.nz.

REPs is the independent verification that an exercise professional is suitably qualified and experienced to give exercise advice. So by working with a registered exercise professional you know you are getting the best and safest exercise and wellness advice.

