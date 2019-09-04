Hāpai Te Hauora welcomes new CEO Selah Hart

Hāpai Te Hauora welcomes new CEO Selah Hart

Source: Hapai Te Hauora

--

Hāpai Te Hauora will formally welcome Selah Hart into her new role as CEO on Friday 6th September.

Hart was appointed to the position in June 2019, after acting as CEO from October 2018. She has a long history of service at Hāpai Te Hauora and was strongly supported by existing and past kaimahi in her appointment.

"I have been proud to be part of Hāpai Te Hauora for the past ten years, and it’s an honour to have been supported by my colleagues and the Board to step into the CEO role," says Hart. "Public health is central to our most urgent challenges in Aotearoa and the opportunity to lead a Māori organisation in identifying, defining and posing solutions to these challenges is both exciting and humbling."

"The issues are immense, and we will only succeed by working together. Our strengths lie in our relationships, and it is my intention to continue building on Hāpai’s strong relationships among whānau, community and the health sector."

Comments from our partners:

ASPIRE2025

ASPIRE2025 warmly welcomes Selah's appointment as CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora. "Selah's long-standing commitment to public health makes her superbly well-suited to lead Hāpai Te Hauora", says Professor Janet Hoek, a co-director of ASPIRE2025.

"Our relationship with Hāpai Te Hauora has greatly improved our ability to address key public health challenges and we welcome Selah's plan to build on and strengthen existing relationships."

The New Zealand Drug Foundation

"We are really pleased to see Selah’s appointment to this role. So many urgent and vital issues are before us, such as the health sector review, the Wai 2575 health services and outcomes inquiry, and the acknowledged urgency of finding equity in population health services. Great leadership is so essential to ensure Māori health aspirations are heard and acted on. Selah is the right person for this moment, and I am so excited to work with her and Hāpai on these challenging issues."

Sharon Shea, MNZM, Principal, Shea Pita & Associates Ltd

"We wish to congratulate Selah and Hāpai Te Hauora on this celebratory occasion. Selah is one of New Zealand’s emerging CEOs who has the commitment and analytical skills to develop new and innovative strategies to achieve Maori health equity and wellbeing. We look forward to working with Selah and the Hāpai team moving forward. Congratulations ano; you are definitely on the pathway to success with Selah as your CEO"

Alcohol Healthwatch

Alcohol Healthwatch congratulates Selah on her well-deserved appointment. We look forward to advancing our strong partnership with Selah and Hāpai te Hauora to reduce inequities in alcohol-related harm. Selah’s dedication and determination to improve Māori health and well-being is inspirational and under her leadership Hāpai will continue to go from strength to strength.

Problem Gambling Foundation Group

PGF Group are delighted with the appointment of Selah Hart to this important leadership role, for Maori, for community and for Maori women. From communications and marketing and public health, to supporting our priority populations, PGF Services, Mapu Maia and Asian Family Services have had a long and constructive working relationship with Selah in her former role at Hāpai te Hauora and we look forward to this continuing. Great appointment. Ngā mihi Paula Snowden CEO PGF Group.



ENDS





© Scoop Media

