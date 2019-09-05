News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Lego Based Therapy - Places selling fast

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 10:39 am
Grow Ltd

LEGO-Based Therapy is an evidence based social skills programme for individuals on the autism spectrum. The programme was originally developed by Clinical Psychologist Daniel Le Goff (2004) in the United States. Past research has shown that school-aged children and adolescents who attended LEGO-Based Therapy made significant improvement in their social skills (Owens et al., 2008) and anxiety (Nguyen 2016).

The reason behind the success is that LEGO-Based Therapy is using children’s own natural interests in LEGO to promote development of social communication and play. Sessions are highly structured, and rule governed with each participant having a specific role (builder, helper, engineer) and facilitated by a trained facilitator. LEGO-Based Therapy has been applied to a variety of settings, including clinics, education, and community.

Who should attend?


This workshop is ideal for people working with individuals on the autism spectrum who want to set up and facilitate LEGO-Based Therapy groups: Psychologists, Counsellors, Teachers, Speech and Language Therapists, clinical and allied staff, teaching assistants, key workers, SENCOs and occupational therapists.

16 September - Hawke's Bay
16 October - Christchurch
Hawke's Bay
Monday, 16 September 2019
Venue
Elllwood Function Centre, Hastings

Christchurch
Wednesday, 16 October 2019
Venue
Ibis Hotel Christchurch

One Day Workshop
Earlybird Price - $220.00 + GST
Standard Price - $275.00 + GST

Find more from Grow Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
