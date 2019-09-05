Measles case on Auckland to Melbourne flight

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified of a case of measles in a passenger travelling from Auckland to Melbourne. The person, a New Zealand citizen currently living in Australia, did not know they had measles at the time.

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger says people who may have been in contact with that person should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Rainger says.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.

Flight details:

The person departed Auckland on Friday 30 August at around 8.45am on Air New Zealand Flight NZ123.

The passenger was diagnosed in Australia and local public health authorities there were notified of the case.

Anyone who was on the same flight, or in the airport departures area around the same time as the case, should watch out for measles symptoms from tomorrow.

Dr Rainger says those symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes.

"A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, then spreads to the rest of the body," he says.

If you were on the flight and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, also contact your doctor. Be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room.

Vaccination with the Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine (MMR) offers the best protection against measles. One dose will prevent measles in 95 per cent of people, while having two doses will protect 99 per cent of people who have the vaccine.

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service measles page or Ministry of Health website.

