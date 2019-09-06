Queenstown measles update

The total number of confirmed Queenstown measles cases continues to be seven in total. Six of those are local residents, one was a visitor from Auckland.

There are no other confirmed measles cases within the Southern DHB region.

Five of the cases are staff members at The Remarkables ski fields, prompting Southern DHB to set up a vaccination clinic for staff in Queenstown. The clinic was opened yesterday and will provide free vaccinations for more than 700 NZ Ski staff.

Demand for vaccines significantly increased across the region this week and some supplies were redistributed to Queenstown yesterday as a priority location. Fresh batches of vaccines replenished supplies today.

Any unvaccinated people who suspect they might have measles should seek advice from their GP by phone and avoid being in public places.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

