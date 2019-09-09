Queenstown measles update

The total number of confirmed Queenstown measles cases is still 15 in total.

As yet there are no further confirmed measles cases within the Southern DHB region.

Currently we are aiming to contain the Queenstown measles outbreak and stop it spreading into other areas.

Southern DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack is asking everyone in the community to do their bit to stop measles spreading and protect people who can’t be vaccinated due to age, allergies and medical conditions.

“If you are a contact of a confirmed case and asked to be in isolation then please follow those instructions. Or, if you suspect you might have measles, you need to isolate yourself until you know for sure. Don’t go to the medical centre or emergency department, call ahead for advice or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

She adds that unvaccinated people need to be aware that they could be contagious before they display symptoms, “if you are not vaccinated and have had contact with a measles case, you need to be isolated for 14 days”.

A drop-in vaccination clinic will operate in Queenstown tomorrow (10 September) at:

Lakes District Hospital

20 Douglas Street Frankton

3:30 – 8:00 pm

The clinic is for MMR vaccines for anyone who is unvaccinated or those older than four years old who have only had one vaccination. The clinic will not provide early vaccinations to children younger than 4 years old or 15 months old. The normal vaccination schedule of one MMR at 15 months and one MMR at 4 years should continue to be followed.

The Ministry of Health and PHARMAC put a temporary pause on measles vaccine orders scheduled to be distributed on Monday 9 September while a stocktake of the distribution of vaccines in each DHB region is completed.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand



For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

