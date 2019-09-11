Queenstown measles update

There have been no further confirmed measles cases in Queenstown today. The total number of confirmed cases remains at twenty. Of the twenty total cases, nineteen are local residents. One was a visitor from Auckland.

We are continuing our efforts to contain the Queenstown measles outbreak and stop it spreading into other areas.

Southern DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack is asking everyone in the community to do their bit to stop measles spreading and protect people who can’t be vaccinated due to age, allergies and medical conditions.

“If you are a contact of a confirmed case and asked to be in isolation then please follow those instructions. Or, if you suspect you might have measles, you need to isolate yourself until you know for sure. Don’t go to the medical centre or emergency department, call ahead for advice or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

She adds that unvaccinated people need to be aware that they could be contagious before they display symptoms, “if you are not vaccinated and have had contact with a measles case, you need to be isolated for 14 days”.

A drop-in vaccination clinic will operate in Queenstown tomorrow (Thursday 12 September) at:

St John Frankton, Room 1

10 Douglas St, Frankton, Queenstown

3:30pm – 8:00 pm

The clinic is for MMR vaccines for anyone who is unvaccinated or those older than four years old who have only had one measles vaccination.

The clinic will not provide vaccinations to people born before 1969 or anyone who is pregnant.

No early vaccinations will be given to children younger than 4 years old or 15 months old.

The normal vaccination schedule of one MMR at 15 months and one MMR at 4 years should continue to be followed.

The public are asked to check they are eligible for a measles vaccine (see above) before coming to the clinic.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.





