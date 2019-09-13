Phobia Erased in One Hypnotherapy Session

Clinical Hypnotherapist & Counsellor Margo Regan has recently helped 19 year old Hayley Hill who suffered with a lifelong fear of Automatonophobia, specifically Gonzo from Sesame Street, overcome her phobia.

1 in 10 people will experience a phobia that can significantly impair quality of life. A phobia is an intense fear in which someone reacts as if there is a very real threat of danger. Common symptoms include sweaty palms, increased heart-rate, nausea, trembling, increased heart rate, feelings of doom, and wanting to run-away. Hypnotherapy is currently used to relieve such conditions and to help people let go of negative habits that can have a serious impact on their health.

Hayley was aware that her fear was irrational and that a toy or a picture cannot hurt her yet she felt extreme terror and desperately wanted to feel more in control of her phobia. Even looking at a trailer for the Muppets would cause her hands to shake, heart rate to increase and make her want to run away. She was motivated to change because she did not want to look at a photo and react with feelings of uncontrollable terror.

It is important that a client really wants to change their negative thoughts, feelings or behaviours in order for a hypnotherapist be able to help them. Hayley was sceptical of hypnotherapy in the beginning and refused to come for therapy earlier because she didn’t think that anyone could help her. With hypnotherapy, Hayley’s whole mindset changed from absolute fear to relating to Gonzo as a character, making her feel humour and relaxed when she sees him.

People often come to Margo for hypnotherapy because everything else has failed and it’s a last ditch attempt. She works with cases that others believe cannot be cured. By working with autogenic training, visualisation, desensitization in hypnotherapy, Margo can remove limiting beliefs and install healthier patterns through working directly with the subconscious mind.

In addition to being a hypnotherapist, Margo is a qualified counsellor and has trained in a number of modalities and finds the power of hypnosis in combination with other science based psychological techniques to be the fastest, easiest and most effective way to heal phobias. She works with individuals at all levels to identify where the phobia may have originated and then in hypnosis use a combination of therapy skills such as CBT (Cognitive Behaviour Therapy), mindfulness, negative limiting belief removal, neurolinguistic programming and desensitization via imagined exposure therapy as well as psychosomatic techniques.

About Margo Regan

Margo Regan MSc, Pg Dip Counselling, CHT is a Hypnotherapist and Counsellor specialising in Anxiety, Addiction, Relationships and Sex Therapy. She runs a private clinical practice in Auckland, New Zealand. She has appeared on National Radio and TV shows, and is renowned for helping people overcome difficult or unusual problems. Margo uses a variety of proven psychological interventions to make instant positive changes in peoples’ lives.

For more information about Margo Regan, please visit www.RelationshipCounsellingTherapy.com

