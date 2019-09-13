News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Plunket nurses vote in favour of landmark pay offer

Friday, 13 September 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: NZNO

Plunket nurses vote in favour of landmark pay offer


Plunket nurses, health workers and administrators voted on 12 September to accept a landmark pay offer. The Collective Agreement signed with Plunket covers 800 members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), and is its largest single employer agreement.

The deal includes pay parity with DHB MECA rates, implementation of the living wage as a minimum starting salary, and, for the first time, paid parental leave topped up to 14 weeks to match average weekly earnings. The bargaining spanned 12 days and was concluded when additional funding was agreed between Plunket and the Ministry of Health.

NZNO Organiser Danielle Davies said the high level of member participation at every point of these negotiations was critical to the success of the bargaining.
"From the start of our campaign, members gave their bargaining team a strong mandate for what was required to get a deal over the line," she said.

Ms Davies also acknowledged the current industrial environment’s impact on reaching a settlement.

"The past couple of years have been quite pleasing in terms of activism and industrial campaigning across the union movement.

"This increased member participation in bargaining and associated campaigns has been recognised by employers and Plunket has been no exception. When members are fully involved in bargaining things work out to everybody’s benefit."
ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 