Plunket nurses vote in favour of landmark pay offer

Plunket nurses, health workers and administrators voted on 12 September to accept a landmark pay offer. The Collective Agreement signed with Plunket covers 800 members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), and is its largest single employer agreement.

The deal includes pay parity with DHB MECA rates, implementation of the living wage as a minimum starting salary, and, for the first time, paid parental leave topped up to 14 weeks to match average weekly earnings. The bargaining spanned 12 days and was concluded when additional funding was agreed between Plunket and the Ministry of Health.

NZNO Organiser Danielle Davies said the high level of member participation at every point of these negotiations was critical to the success of the bargaining.

"From the start of our campaign, members gave their bargaining team a strong mandate for what was required to get a deal over the line," she said.

Ms Davies also acknowledged the current industrial environment’s impact on reaching a settlement.

"The past couple of years have been quite pleasing in terms of activism and industrial campaigning across the union movement.

"This increased member participation in bargaining and associated campaigns has been recognised by employers and Plunket has been no exception. When members are fully involved in bargaining things work out to everybody’s benefit."

