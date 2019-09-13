News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand psychiatrists gather to broaden horizons

Friday, 13 September 2019, 1:53 pm
Press Release: The Royal ANZ College of Psychiatrists

New Zealand psychiatrists gather to broaden horizons – Whakanuia Te Pae Tawhiti - Whakamaua ki a Tina

Next week, the annual Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists’ (RANZCP) New Zealand Conference brings together New Zealand psychiatrists and trainees, as well as mental health professionals practicing in Australia, and consumers with lived experience.

From 18-20 September at Nelson’s Rutherford Hotel, a comprehensive scientific programme spans the broad field of psychiatry and addresses contemporary political and social issues, such as the debate around cannabis law reform.

Leading New Zealand psychiatrists, and invited scholars and authorities from Australia and abroad, will present and hold forum discussions on a range of mental health topics including dementia, a response to He Ara Oranga, anxiety disorders, Māori mental health and more.

Some of the keynote presentations and speakers will include:

Response to He Ara Oranga – Dr Susanna Every-Palmer, Ms Robyn Shearer, Ms Moe Milne, Mr Wikepa Keelan, Ms Caro Swanson and Dr John Crawshaw

Severe mental illness and cardiovascular disease – Ruth Cunningham; Debbie Peterson; Katrina Poppe; Dr Susanna Every-Palmer; Rod Jackson

Mahi a Atua: an approach to mental health – Dr Diana Kopua

Prescribing in pregnancy for mental health disorders – Professor Megan Galbally,

Transcranial electrical stimulation for addiction medicine: Hopes and challenges – Dr Hamed Ekhtiari

The Takarangi Competency Framework – Moe Milne; Claire Paterson; Wayne Blisset; Rees Tapsell


