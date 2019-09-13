News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Measles case on Melbourne to Auckland flight

Friday, 13 September 2019, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Auckland Regional Public Health Service

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified of a passenger infectious with measles who travelled home to New Zealand on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne. The person did not know they had measles at the time.

Clinical Director Dr Julia Peters says people who may have been in contact with that person should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Peters says.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.

Flight details

The person departed Melbourne for Auckland on Jetstar flight JQ217 at 11.45pm on September 9 and arrived in Auckland at 5.20am on September 10.

Local public health authorities in Melbourne are aware of the case.

Anyone who was on the same flight, or in the airports’ arrivals or departures areas around the same time as the case, should watch out for measles symptoms from today.

Dr Peters says measles symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes.

"A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, then spreads to the rest of the body," she says.

If you were on the flight and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, also contact your doctor. Be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others at the clinic.

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service measles page or Ministry of Health website.


