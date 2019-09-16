Queenstown measles update

Monday 16 September 2019

Another Queenstown measles case was confirmed over the weekend. The total number of confirmed cases in Queenstown is now 21. Of the 21 cases, 20 are local residents. One was a visitor from Auckland.

Southern DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack is asking everyone to remain vigilant for the symptoms of the disease and for those with symptoms to isolate themselves to prevent spreading the disease and seek medical assistance by calling ahead for advice or calling Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

