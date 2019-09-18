News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZNO awards given for Service to Nursing or Midwifery

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 8:13 am
Press Release: NZNO

17 September 2019

The 2019 NZNO Awards for Service to Nursing or Midwifery were presented tonight at the NZNO Awards Dinner at Te Papa in Wellington. The awards recognise nurses or midwives who have made a difference to the practice and practice environment of nursing or midwifery at a national level. Recipients must be NZNO members and are as follows:

Angeline Hekau (Auckland)

Angeline Hekau hails from Niue Island and is well-respected in the Pacific mental health sector. She has worked at Counties Manukau Health since 1999 with Pacific peoples, and is currently the Clinical Lead - Pacific for Pacific Mental Health, Integrated Care North.

Through the tripartite agreement between the Niue Government, Counties Manukau Health and the New Zealand Agency for International Development she held nurse-led clinics in Niue Island annually from 2007 to 2016. She is a founding member and Chair of Penina Health Trust (2001) which provides mental health and addiction support services and transitional housing in South Auckland. NZNO has given the award in recognition of Angeline’s wonderful services to nursing and Pacific communities.

Angeline says: "I am very honoured to be given this award and would like to thank NZNO and the NZNO Pacific Nursing Section, Counties Manukau Health, all the Pacific nurses and the people of Niue here in Aotearoa and Niue Island."

Dr Michal Boyd (Auckland)

Dr Michal Boyd is an academic who also practices as a gerontology nurse practitioner with the School of Nursing, University of Auckland, and in aged residential care facilities. She was the first older adults nurse practitioner registered in New Zealand and has worked tirelessly in this field since her arrival in Aotearoa New Zealand early this century. She is said to have a passion that connects her to others and enhances her message and she continues to break through barriers. She is now engaged in her own clinical practice model delivering general health services to older people in Auckland.

Kim Brooks (Rotorua/Auckland)

Kim Brooks has been a nurse for more than 40 years and has a true passion for the care of older people. She is currently completing her fourth term as treasurer for the NZNO College of Gerontology Nursing. She has had a number of leadership and management roles, including Associate Director of Nursing, Surgical Services at Taupō Hospital, and Director of Nursing at Metlifecare and Director of Nursing at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital. She is currently working for Radius Care Facility as a Clinical Manager. She has advocated for gerontology nurses and aged care throughout her work and as a representative to the Health of Older People Strategy workshops and Funding Review workshops in Aged Care.

Diane Noble (Palmerston North)

Diane Noble is a Manawatu palliative care nurse of Waikato, Ngāti Koroki and Taranaki descent. She is actively involved in NZNO’s Te Rūnanga at a regional level. She has worked with energy and passion for Māori in a variety of nursing and community settings, including being President of the No Ngā Hau e Whā branch of the Māori Women’s Welfare League. She currently works at Palmerston North’s Arohanui Hospice, which bases its services on Mason Durie’s Te Whare Tapa Whā model of care. She embraces Tikanga Māori and believes good palliative care includes supporting the patient and their whānau not only physically, but spiritually.

Gae Redshaw (Wairoa)

Gae Redshaw is described by her nominators as an ‘unsung angel’ who gives fully to her Wairoa community. They say she’s creative, warm, intuitive and a fierce advocate for those under her care. Her long-standing passion is with Palliative Care and has extended over a career of 30 years. She is a role model of "excellence in practice" setting the highest standards of care and professionalism. And she does all this humbly and quietly, never seeking recognition.

Gae says: "I am honoured to receive this special recognition, which also says much about the largesse of spirit and work ethic of my colleagues in the Wairoa District Nursing Team. In this team respect, advocacy and the value of relationships underpins best care for those in our community and for each other."

Judy Warren (Hamilton)

Judy Warren has had an outstanding nursing career which began in the Waikato in 1998 and has included being a Registered Nurse, Associate Charge Nurse Manager, Clinical Nurse Specialist and Project Manager. She has a specialty focus in colorectal services and has been chair of the NZNO Stomal Therapy Nurses Section. She currently chairs the NZNO Cancer Nurses College. She was also active in the Cancer Nurses Committee that helped bring the International Conference of Cancer Nursing to Aotearoa New Zealand for the first time. Throughout her career Judy has been a strong advocate for patient care and outcomes, and enjoys much respect and mana from her nursing and medical colleagues.

