News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Under pressure: how young people cope with anxiety

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Anxiety is not new, so why is there such a focus on it now and how can we help our young people to cope with it?

Dr Valerie Sotardi from the University of Canterbury (UC)’s College of Education, Health & Human Development researches assessment-related anxiety in first-year students. The educational psychologist recently developed online resources to help young people access practical coping strategies, and resources to upskill teachers, too.

“Anxiety is a big problem, but it is not especially new. People have had assessment-related concerns for hundreds of years,” she says.

“However, the education system and workplaces have changed, and frequent, high-stakes assessments can put a lot of pressure on students. I worry that many students are not learning how to effectively manage such performance challenges - and this is not necessarily their fault.”

Although stress and anxiety are often used interchangeably in public dialogue, they are different. Stress tends to be a direct response to specific demands (such as reading 20 pages for class by tomorrow), and can have important motivational properties. Anxiety, by contrast, is anticipatory in nature and focuses on perceived threats that may or may not occur in the future.

“Any time we challenge ourselves, stress will be a natural part of learning. Any time we value our performance, stress will be a natural part of assessment. It’s crucial for students to remember that these are typical experiences, and nothing to be ashamed of.”

However, if stress is not managed properly it can turn into anxiety, and first-year students can be particularly vulnerable to this as they adjust to university life, Dr Sotardi says.

“In my years of teaching first-years, it has been clear to me that university performance, achievement, and wellbeing are often hindered because of anxiety and related concerns. Although these challenges are experienced in other stages, assessment-related anxiety is particularly pronounced in schooling transitions, when the whole system - from classroom structure to grading scales - may change.”

Given that anxiety is a common experience, the importance of learning how to cope with it is an essential skill. Dr Sotardi’s resources, co-authored with Erik Brogt, an Associate Professor in the Learning Evaluation and Academic Development team, encourage students to be proactive.

“I hope these resources will inspire students to think more critically about what they can do to reduce, and, ideally, prevent anxiety when assessments feel overwhelming. Learning how to navigate tricky situations is a professional and personal goal I’d encourage all students to consider learning.”

When talking with students about stress and anxiety, Dr Sotardi reminds them there are mental health support and resources available on campus, such as UC’s Student Care team. “They are professionals who really care about students, and they are a good place to start if students aren’t sure where to go.”

Dr Sotardi’s best advice for helping students cope with assessment-related anxiety is “seek help before things get too serious. Help-seeking behaviours are essential when you’re looking for practical advice, emotional support, or both. Think about what you need most and who can best assist you. It’s easy to dismiss anxiety, but if it’s looming over you, it’s probably time to ask for backup”.

The guides Under Pressure: Understanding assessment anxiety – Resource for students and Mitigating Assessment Anxiety in First-Year University Students: A resource guide for teaching staff, were funded by Ako Aotearoa, New Zealand’s Centre for Tertiary Teaching Excellence, and are available on their website.

Tips for students:

“Multitasking does not help you to learn. Don’t try to study while watching TV or chatting with friends. People generally are really poor multitaskers and perform poorly on these tasks while also being more stressed.” From Under Pressure: Understanding assessment anxiety.

ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 