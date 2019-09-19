News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Queenstown measles update

Thursday, 19 September 2019
Southern District Health Board

Thursday 19 September 2019

Two more measles case were confirmed in Queenstown over the past 48 hours taking the total number of cases to 26. Of the 26 cases, 25 are Queenstown residents. One was a visitor from Auckland.

Southern DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack says that it is important for unvaccinated and vulnerable people to be especially aware if they might have had close contact with an infectious person.

“Vulnerable people include those that are pregnant, immune compromised or too young to be vaccinated.

“Close contact with a measles case means sharing a confined space such as a house, classroom, car or other indoor area.

“The best way to stop the spread of measles is for people to be aware if they might have been exposed so they can keep an eye out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick.”

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

ENDS

