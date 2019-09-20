Measles case on Auckland-Perth-Auckland flights

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified of a case of measles in a New Zealand passenger who flew between Auckland and Perth earlier this month. The person did not know they had measles at the time.

Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Maria Poynter says people who may have been in contact with that person should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles. People become immune if they have been vaccinated or they have had the disease previously," Dr Poynter says.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.

Flight details

-The person departed Auckland for Perth on Air New Zealand flight NZ175 at 10.50am on Friday 06 September, landing in Perth at around 2.20pm that day.

-The person departed Perth for Auckland on Air New Zealand flight NZ176 at around 7.25pm on Sunday 15 September, landing in Auckland at 5.35am on Monday 16 September.

Anyone who was on the same flights, or in the airport departure or arrival areas around the same time as the case, should watch out for signs of measles from now.

Dr Poynter says those symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes.

"A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, then spreads to the rest of the body," she says.

If you were on either flight and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, also contact your doctor. Be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room.

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service measles page or Ministry of Health website.





© Scoop Media

