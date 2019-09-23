News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

It’s just arthritis - so what?

Monday, 23 September 2019, 11:29 am
Press Release: Arthritis New Zealand


September 23 2019


It’s a common enough reaction – so what? Isn’t it just old people that get arthritis?

There are some quick and devastating counters to this:

So what about the fact that half the people with arthritis in New Zealand are of working age?

So what about the children and teens who have arthritis? Many people are not aware that arthritis affects all age groups

So what that by 2040 one million people of all ages will have arthritis?

So what that an injury in your 20s can lead to arthritis in your 40s?

So what that arthritis is a leading form of disability in New Zealand. It causes chronic pain, is linked with mental illness and social isolation and can lead to early retirement and loss of earning capacity.

So what that New Zealand has more gout arthritis per capita than any other country in the world and that gout arthritis disproportionately affects Māori and Pacific

In fact arthritis is a huge deal in this country and in the next week people with arthritis will share their stories to help counter the myths and get people to stop saying so what?

The stories show that arthritis affects all ages. The stories show that people with arthritis are fed up of being told to “get on with it, it’s just arthritis” or “come back in 6 months when the pain is worse”. Some stories are from people who spent up to a decade or two trying to get a diagnosis. Some stories come from people cut down in their prime and reduced to pain and mental health issues because of arthritis. The stories come from people who have had enough of “so what?”

Often people assume that the work of Arthritis New Zealand is funded by government when in fact we receive only 19% of our funding from government contracts. The rest comes from community fundraising.

That’s why this week you will see people out collecting for Arthritis New Zealand.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Arthritis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 