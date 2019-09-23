News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Care provided to a disabled boy in foster care

Monday, 23 September 2019, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner


Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding IDEA Services, a disability service provider, in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for the care provided to a disabled boy in foster care.

The boy has a number of complex medical conditions, including epilepsy and cerebral palsy, and has limited mobility. He is fully dependent for his day-to-day care needs. From the age of 18 months he was in the care of the disability service, and was placed with foster parents.

Ms Wall found that the disability service had failed to provide the necessary oversight and support to the boy’s foster parents, including training and regular home visits.

"The boy is a highly vulnerable individual who requires a significant amount of support and has extensive daily care needs. It was vital that the disability service provide appropriate oversight and support to the boy’s foster parents to ensure that appropriate care was being provided. In my opinion, the disability service failed to do so," Ms Wall said.

Issues with the care would have been identified earlier had the disability service carried out appropriate and regular monthly home visits.

Ms Wall also found that, when the boy’s parents complained about aspects of his care, the disability service’s management of the complaint did not comply with its own policy. She concluded this reflected a culture of non-compliance within the disability service’s senior leadership team.

"Dealing with complaints effectively and meaningfully is an essential part of providing a quality healthcare service." Ms Wall said. "It is my view that the disability service’s response to the parents’ complaint did not reflect a fair or proper investigation of the issues raised.

In response to recommendations from Ms Wall, the boy and his family received apologies from the disability service provider, individuals employed by them, and the foster parents. The disability service has also completed an audit of its compliance with its complaints policy, reviewed its medication and complaints policies, and developed additional guidance for staff on administering medication with people who have swallowing difficulties.

A full copy of the report for case 16HDC00597, which was closed in October 2018, is available on the HDC website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 