Shedding Positive Light on Mental Health

With suicide rates in New Zealand at an all-time high and Mental Health becoming more of a major issue, Tauranga woman Rachelle Hawes is creating an APP entitled ‘My Happy Place’. “The app is designed to help the staggering number of people who are struggling with feelings of hopelessness, stress and depression” said Hawes.

After seeing so many kids, friends and people around her on a daily rollercoaster of challenges with mental health, Hawes has made it her mission to help others become more aware of how to step off the rollercoaster of negativity. “I felt so compelled to help that I began going into schools and classrooms and teaching kids about the power of their thoughts and feelings”.

The results were instant and after seeing the positive effect the talks had on a number of kids and their families, Hawes realised that they needed a platform to go back to time and time again, to keep reinforcing the learnings and new habits. From here Hawes looked at various options and decided on an APP format as it is the most easily accessible platform and it allows users to receive notifications and reminders. “It’s like having a Positive Mindset at your fingertips” said Hawes.

Since starting her journey and developing the framework for the APP for kids, Hawes quickly realised that it would also be extremely beneficial for a wider audience and has since expanded the APP’s content to include Teenagers and Adults also.

Part of the APP includes a 30-Day Mindset Challenge for anyone to embark on. “This program is based on a number of bite-sized mindset topics, spread over a 30-day period. Every day there is a new topic with a short learning video and tools and actions for the participant”. The 30-day challenge covers a wide range of mindset topics for both Teenagers and Adults, relevant for in the classroom, in the workplace and at home.

“I developed the 30-day Challenge to teach people how to think and feel positive every day. There are lots of things which affect our thoughts and feelings each day, and as soon as we become aware of these, and learn the tricks and techniques to help us feel better, we can get back to living a happy life” said Hawes.

Local Business and Mindset Coach, Phil Holland has reviewed the 30-Day Challenge with Hawes and was impressed. “I love what Rachelle has created and can see it helping a large range of people to rediscover the positivity and happiness in their lives. The key to improving our Mental Health is to simplify mindset and to create tools and reminders to support people everyday” said Holland.

Tauranga Senior School Teacher Bridget Broadhurst is excited about the project. “A positive mindset is the key to having a happy life, and that’s all we want for our kids” says Broadhurst. She feels the APP and the on-going support it brings will be hugely beneficial in our schools “It’s a constant reminder for (the students), to help take away those negative thoughts and replace them with the positive ones”.

In order to finish the App and the 30-Day Challenge, Hawes has created a Pledgeme page to allow Business’ and Individuals to support the Project. The funds raised via Pledgeme will be used solely to develop the App and Program with Hawes and her Team donating their time and expertise to the cause. As well as some awesome rewards, the Pledgeme Page also gives the opportunity for a Business or Individual to have Naming Rights for the 30-Day Challenge.

The Pledgeme page is https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6236-my-happy-place

