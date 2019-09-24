News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Parliamentary Rainbow Network welcomes groundbreaking report

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:50 am
Press Release: Cross Party Rainbow Parliamentary Network

The chairs of the cross-party Parliamentary Rainbow Network have welcomed the release of the Counting Ourselves report on trans and non-binary people’s health and wellbeing.

“This report by the Health Research Council and University of Waikato provides critical information about a group of people who are often marginalized and forgotten,” said the Rainbow Network co-chairs, Jan Logie, Louisa Wall and Chris Bishop.

“It’s often taken for granted that trans and non-binary people face extra unnecessary barriers to accessing healthcare, getting social support and staying safe.

“But this study provides us with concrete data and an urgent call for decision-makers, our health system, schools and communities to do more to dismantle those barriers and support our trans and non-binary whānau.

“The study makes it clear that community connectedness and whānau support have a massive impact on trans and non-binary people’s wellbeing. All of us need to take responsibility for making our spaces safe and welcoming ones.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cross Party Rainbow Parliamentary Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 