Parliamentary Rainbow Network welcomes groundbreaking report

The chairs of the cross-party Parliamentary Rainbow Network have welcomed the release of the Counting Ourselves report on trans and non-binary people’s health and wellbeing.

“This report by the Health Research Council and University of Waikato provides critical information about a group of people who are often marginalized and forgotten,” said the Rainbow Network co-chairs, Jan Logie, Louisa Wall and Chris Bishop.

“It’s often taken for granted that trans and non-binary people face extra unnecessary barriers to accessing healthcare, getting social support and staying safe.

“But this study provides us with concrete data and an urgent call for decision-makers, our health system, schools and communities to do more to dismantle those barriers and support our trans and non-binary whānau.

“The study makes it clear that community connectedness and whānau support have a massive impact on trans and non-binary people’s wellbeing. All of us need to take responsibility for making our spaces safe and welcoming ones.”

