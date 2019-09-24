News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Think it’s measles? Phone first before visiting your GP

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Nelson Marlborough District Health Board

While there have been no measles cases confirmed in the Nelson Marlborough region during the current outbreak, there have been 14 suspect cases notified by GPs to the Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service in September, bringing the total number of notifications for 2019 to 38.

As Nelson Marlborough continues to hold onto its measles-free status – one of only four DHB areas in this position – the region’s primary health organisations are urging people to phone their GP practice or Healthline first before bringing measles symptoms into a clinic waiting room.

It is also important to let your GP practice know about symptoms, via the phone, because while someone with measles symptoms might not need medical attention – the Public Health Service needs to know of all suspect cases, via a GP.

Glenis McAlpine (Programmes Manager – Clinical Services and Integration, Marlborough Primary Health Organisation) and Dr Sue Stubbs (Clinical Director, Nelson Bays Primary Health), say that the isolation of any measles cases are critical to ensure measles is not quickly spread. They say that a practice nurse, or Healthline nurse, can give advice over the phone as a starting point.

The primary health organisations’ message is backed by Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health Dr Andrew Lindsay.

“The last case of measles in our region was in November 2018, unrelated to the current outbreak. The person was placed in home isolation before reaching the point that they become infectious to others, and as a result no-one else caught measles. This demonstrates the importance of isolation,” Dr Lindsay says.

MMR vaccine availability

• Parents and caregivers are urged to ensure their children’s measles (MMR) vaccine is up to date; children require MMR vaccinations at 15 months and 4 years to be immune. Free immunisation for these age groups is available from a GP or practice nurse.
• Other people who are eligible for free immunisation may go on a waiting list at this stage
• If you are planning to take unvaccinated children younger than 5 to Auckland or counties with current measles outbreaks, it’s recommended that they be vaccinated two weeks before travel. A GP can advise whether vaccination is appropriate for babies younger than 12 months old.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson Marlborough District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 