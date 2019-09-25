Measles case on Virgin flight from Gold Coast to Auckland

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified of a passenger with measles flying from Australia’s Gold Coast to Auckland last Saturday.

Flight details

- The person departed Coolangatta on Saturday September 21 at around 12.15 pm on Virgin Australia flight VA113. This flight arrived in Auckland at around 5.15 pm.

Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Maria Poynter says others on this flight should be vigilant for measles symptoms. These are a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, followed by a rash.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms. You are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Poynter says.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.

"If you were on the flight and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, contact your doctor, but be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room, " Dr Poynter says.

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service measles page or Ministry of Health website.





