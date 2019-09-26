News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Brush-In Programme launched at Roslyn School

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

26 September 2019


With a cry of “3,2,1, brush,” 96 junior pupils at Roslyn School picked up their new toothbrushes and brushed their teeth together to mark the launch of MidCentral DHB’s Brush-In programme.

The programme sees school pupils brushing their teeth together after lunch every day, using toothbrushes and toothpaste supplied by MidCentral DHB via sponsorship. Each toothbrush comes with a hygienic cover, which pupils can personalise by writing their names on them.

Roslyn School is the first school in the MidCentral region to take part in the programme, with Somerset Crescent School soon to follow. Takaro Kindergarten and a number of kindergartens in Horowhenua also subscribe to Brush-In.

Child and Adolescent Oral Health Service dental therapist Sharon Carkeek says the plan is to get the programme into low decile schools in the MidCentral region.

“For some kids, it’s the only time during the day that they’ll brush their teeth, and it can make a real difference to their oral health and the state of their teeth.”

“I just love the kids’ enthusiasm; you get so much out of them. We’re thrilled that the staff at Roslyn have gotten on board, as there are so many demands on a teacher’s time.”

Before the brushing commenced, Sharon took the junior classes through the correct way to clean their teeth, using music and a giant set of teeth and toothbrushes for the kids to practice with.

The pupils also learnt about food planting, and how some of the food they eat comes from the soil, not the supermarket. They were also told that the best things to drink for their teeth are water and milk, while fizzy drinks and juices are only for special occasions.

Sharon says it’s hoped the introduction of the Brush-In Programme at local schools will make teethbrushing a habit for the kids, which will ultimately translate into better oral hygiene and lead to a lifetime habit of brushing their teeth at least twice daily.

Roslyn School junior pupils co-ordinate their toothbrushing, under the watchful eye of MDHB dental therapist Sharon Carkeek and teacher Carl Roberts (right).
ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 