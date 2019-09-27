News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Strike action will delay X-rays and scans

Friday, 27 September 2019, 9:35 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board


Patients needing x-rays, CT scans, MRI scans and angiograms can expect delays across Hawke’s Bay DHB locations, next week, due to Medical Imaging Technicians (MITs) going on strike.

Strike notices were issued to 19 out of 20 district health boards by The Association of Professional and Executive Employees union (APEX) advising Medical Imaging Technicians (radiographers) will strike for 24 hour periods on Monday 30 September and Wednesday 2 October from 0700 until 0700 the following day.

Hawke’s Bay DHB MITs, who work at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, Napier Health, Wairoa Hospital and Central Hawke’s Bay Health Centre, are all members of the union.

Chief Medical and Dental Officer Dr Robin Whyman said contingency planning was in place, including a Life Preserving Service agreement with the union. However, people requiring non-urgent x-rays and scans would be deferred.

“Radiology services will be only be available for emergency cases that are life or limb preserving during the strike periods.

“The strikes will cause a backlog of patients needing X-rays and scans, which will also impact on hospital services on the days following the strikes.”

Dr Whyman said it was important people left ED for emergencies only.

“If it’s not an emergency please visit an Accident and Medical Centre, see your GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice from a registered nurse 24/7.”

Dr Whyman said the DHB would be outsourcing some routine X-rays and scans to other radiology providers in the district, where it could, to limit patient delays.

Patients affected by the strikes had already been contacted by the DHB and rescheduled, he said.

“We know this will be extremely frustrating for many people and we apologise for the delays because of the strikes.”

Ultrasound testing was not affected by the strike, meaning pre-booked ultrasound outpatient appointments across DHB services would run as normal.

All services will resume from 7am following each day of the strikes.

Anyone booked for a DHB imaging appointment and unsure whether the strikes affect them or not, can call the hospital’s radiology department on (06)878-8109 Ext: 2500

Bargaining between the union and district health boards continues.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 