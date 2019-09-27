Queenstown measles update

Six new measles case were confirmed in Queenstown this week taking the total number of cases to 35. Of the 35 cases, 34 are Queenstown residents. One was a visitor from Auckland.

Southern DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack says that it is important for unvaccinated and vulnerable people to continue to be aware of possible close contact with infectious people.

“Vulnerable people include those that are pregnant, immune compromised or too young to be vaccinated.

“Close contact with a measles case means sharing a confined space such as a house, classroom, car or other indoor area.

“The best way to stop the spread of measles is for people to be aware if they might have been exposed so they can keep an eye out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick.”

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

