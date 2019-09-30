News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Free Blood Pressure Checks Throughout October

Monday, 30 September 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Stroke Foundation

Monday 30th September 2019

Free Blood Pressure Checks Throughout October to Fight Stroke

The Stroke Foundation’s Big Blood Pressure Check extended to a month-long campaign

Success of atrial fibrillation trial leads to more testing sites across the country

This October marks the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand’s Big Blood Pressure Check, giving tens of thousands of people the chance to get their blood pressure checked for free at participating sites across the country.

In its 11th year, the Stroke Foundation is calling on New Zealanders to come along to one of the Big Blood Pressure Check testing stations at various PAK’nSAVE and New World sites on Saturday, 5 October. Usually, there are no symptoms associated with high blood pressure. The only way to know if you are affected is to get tested.

This year for the first time, the campaign has been extended to last the whole month of October, encouraging more people than ever to get their free check. Unichem and Life Pharmacies will be offering free checks throughout October for those that can’t make it to their local supermarket on the Big Blood Pressure Check Day.

“Getting a free blood pressure check this month could be a life saver”, explained Mark Vivian, Stroke Foundation of New Zealand CEO. “High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke. One in five New Zealanders has high blood pressure but about a third of these people don’t know it. In 2018 we tested around 13,500 people during our Big Blood Pressure Check Day; running the campaign throughout October this year will help us to significantly boost our efforts to fight stroke.”

As one of the Stroke Foundation’s main priorities is stroke prevention, the campaign continues to grow and evolve. This year, the Stroke Foundation has invested in a new piece of technology to detect the heart condition, atrial fibrillation (AF). AF is a heart rhythm problem which can create the risk of blood clots and therefore increase the risk of stroke. After trialling the new device at the Wellington Emergency Services expo, the free test will also be offered across various sites throughout October.

“Like high blood pressure, many people are unaware they have AF. We want to raise awareness of these modifiable risk factors that can lead to stroke. Ultimately it’s about encouraging people to know their risk factors so that they can take action to better reduce their chance of having a stroke.” Vivian says.

Everyone over the age of 45 should have an annual blood pressure check.

Getting a check is a quick and simple step to help avoid a stroke.

A full list of testing sites can be viewed on our website: stroke.org.nz/big-blood-pressure-check.

If you’d like to donate to the Stroke Foundation and help New Zealanders across the country fight stroke, you can do so by visiting, stroke.org.nz/support-us.

- ENDS -


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Stroke Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 