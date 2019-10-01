News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Measles Vaccine Available for People Under Thirty

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Media Release

01 October, 2019

Measles Vaccine Available for People Under Thirty in Northland

There are now 64 confirmed cases of measles in Northland, with three other cases under investigation.

In order to ensure our community is protected from measles, General Practice and Northland DHB will continue to offer measles vaccination to the most vulnerable, i.e. people under thirty years of age.

“We currently have sufficient vaccine supply to maintain the current childhood immunisation schedule and meet current demand in Northland for people under 30 years of age,” notes Dr Catherine Jackson, Medical Officer of Health.

“From the beginning of school in term four, MMR vaccine will be offered to children who have not had an MMR along with the Year 7/8 HPV immunisation programme.”

Immunisation Priorities

Scheduled immunisations at 15 months and 4 years

One dose of MMR for those aged <30 years who have not had a previous dose

People aged 30-50 years based on clinical judgement e.g. they are immunocompromised, live with someone who is unable to be immunised, are frontline healthcare staff or a teacher at a primary or secondary school.


“We want to acknowledge all parents, General Practices, Public Health Nurses and community vaccinators for all their help during this difficult time,” Dr Jackson offered.

“The response has been fantastic and as usual, Northland parents and healthcare workers have responded admirably to the challenge.”

MMR vaccine stocks and use in Northland are being closely monitored and the DHB will advise if the current immunisation priorities change.

DHB Clinics for 15 months, 4 years and up to thirty year olds who have not had an MMR are held in:

• Whangarei - 22b Commerce Street – Tuesday and Thursdays – 8.30am until 4pm

• Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital Whare – Thursdays – 12.45pm until 4pm.

Measles at schools

Children who have not been immunised or who are immunocompromised should stay away from schools where measles cases have been reported. Northland DHB Public Health Nurses will advise if this is the case.

Advice for those over 50

Because measles used to be very common, people over the age of 50 are considered immune and don’t need an immunisation.

Measles and pregnancy

Pregnant women should not get immunised against measles. If you're pregnant and think you may have measles or have come in contact with someone with measles, you should call your general practice, lead maternity carer or Healthline on 0800 611 116 as soon as possible.

Advice for Infants

Infants under 12 months old are best protected if family members, whānau and carers have had their vaccinations.

Infants 12–15 months old who live in the Auckland region are eligible for the first dose of the free MMR vaccine immediately.

Infants aged 6–15 months who are travelling to areas where there are serious measles outbreaks are able to get the MMR vaccine before leaving. Talk with your doctor if you are planning travel to these areas and consider not going until the measles outbreak is over.

Infants who do not live in the Auckland region and do not plan to travel there should receive the first dose of MMR vaccine at 15 months old as usual.

Infants aged 6 to 15 months travelling overseas should receive an early dose of the MMR vaccine at least two weeks before travelling to a country with an active measles outbreak. This includes a number of countries and regions, including Hong Kong, the United States and Canada, as well as parts of Europe and Southeast Asia.

-ENDS-


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 