News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Two new measles cases in Hawke's Bay

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Two new measles cases have been confirmed in Hawke’s Bay today – a Hastings male in his 30’s and a toddler in Wairoa. This takes the total number of measles cases in Hawke’s Bay, this year, to five.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nicholas Jones, said both cases were unrelated and health officials were working swiftly with family and other known close contacts who may have been exposed.

Both cases caught measles from confirmed cases related to the Auckland outbreak.

Dr Jones is urging people to check their immunisation status and be vigilant for symptoms of measles which is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.

Dr Jones said anyone not immunised, who visited the following public places in Hastings, may have been exposed. Symptoms of measles generally appear within 14 days of exposure to the virus. If people feel sick, they should isolate themselves immediately and call ahead to their doctor or phone Healthline on 0800 611 116, for advice, to avoid spreading the illness to others.

HASTINGS

Look Sharp, 221 Russell Street Hastings, Bay Plaza
• Daily between 24 and 30 September during working hours
Bay Plaza Pharmacy
• 26 September between 5pm and 5:30pm
K-Mart
• 26 September between 5pm and 6pm

Countdown Hastings and Pak-n-Save Hastings supermarkets
• Daily between 24 and 29 September between 7pm and 9pm

Dr Jones said there was no community contact risk in Wairoa as the toddler had remained at home since returning from Auckland. Family and friends had been followed-up by public health officials, he said.
Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.
Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.
“Immunisation is the best way to protect against getting measles. People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have already had measles, or were born before 1969,” Dr Jones said.
The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up-to-date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand or www.ourhealthhb.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 