Launch of tāngata whenua determined health strategy



Thursday 3 October, 2019

Rūnanga Hauora Māori and BOPDHB launch tāngata whenua determined health strategy

On Wednesday 9 October at Manuka Tūtahi Marae in Whakatāne, the Māori Health Rūnanga of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board will launch Te Toi Ahorangi 2030 Toi Ora Strategy. Te Toi Ahorangi affirms the Bay of Plenty District Health Board’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi partnership with the 18 iwi in the Bay of Plenty and aims to transform the health system for Māori so as to realise their collective aspirations for Toi Ora.

The Māori Health Rūnanga is made up of of 17 iwi governance representatives. Toi Ora is a local vision, determined by the eighteen iwi in 2007. This vision directly aligns with He Korowai Oranga, the Government’s national Māori Health Strategy and its vision of Pae Ora - healthy, Māori futures.

Pouroto Ngaropo, Chairperson of the Māori Health Rūnanga, noted, “We stand on the foundation of all of those iwi leaders who have gone before us and their important work, from Ngā Pou Mana o Io to He Pou Oranga Tāngata Whenua, now realised in Te Toi Ahorangi.”

Te Toi Ahorangi will allow the Bay of Plenty District Health Board to demonstrate an authentic Te Tiriti o Waitangi partnership that values and invests in tāngata whenua aspirations to realise Toi Ora. Toi Ora, the vision of Te Toi Ahorangi, includes five interconnected elements: Mauri Ora (flourishing individuals), Whānau Ora (flourishing families), Wai Ora (flourishing environments), Iwi Ora (flourishing iwi) and Hapū Ora (flourishing hapū).

A ten year strategy, Te Toi Ahorangi ensures that iwi and the Bay of Plenty District Health Board are partnering for outcomes across sectors and ensuring that tāngata whenua determinants of wellbeing are addressed and invested in here in the Bay of Plenty.

Sally Webb, Chairperson of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, commented, “We must uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Pou Oranga here in Te Moana a Toi so that tāngata whenua may once again flourish.”

Te Toi Ahorangi looks beyond the enduring inequities in Māori health to supporting the aspirations of whānau, hapū and iwi across the Bay of Plenty.

The launch will begin with a 10am pōwhiri at Manuka Tūtahi Marae. For more information on the launch and Te Toi Ahorangi 2030 Toi Ora Strategy, please contact Rochelle Price at rochelle.price@bopdhb.govt.nz

Copies of Te Toi Ahorangi will be available on October 10.

HE PĀNUI

03 o Whiringa-ā-nuku 2019

Kei te whakamānutia e Te Rūnanga Māori o Te Moana a Toi me te Hauora a Toi, Te Toi Ahorangi 2030

Hei te Raapa, te 9 o Whiringa-ā-nuku ka whakamānutia e Te Rūnanga Māori o Te Moana a Toi me te Hauora a Toi, te Rautaki Toi Ora ,Te Toi Ahorangi 2030. E whakamana ana Te Toi Ahorangi i te hoa patui Tiriti o Waitangi o Te Hauora a Toi me ngā iwi 18 o Te Moana a Toi, ā, ko te whāinga he huri i te panoni Hauora hei whakaea ngā manako, ngā wawata Toi Ora e nanaioretia nei e ngā iwi katoa.

Tekau mā whitu ngā māngai o ia iwi e whakakanohi ana i te Rūnanga Hauora Maori. Nō te tau 2017 i whakatatūtia e ngā iwi tekau mā waru te matawhānui Toi Ora. Hāngai pū ana a Toi Ora ki te matawhānui Pae Ora i te Rautaki Māori a te Kāwanatanga He Korowai Oranga.

E ai ki te Heamana o Te Rūnanga Māori, I ahu mai tō mātou mana i te tūāpapa whai tikanga a te kāhui mahurangi rangatira kua wehe atu i te tirohanga kanohi, mai Ngā Pou Mana o Io ki a He Pou Oranga Tangata Whenua kua tutuki nei i Te Toi Ahorangi.

Ko tā Te Toi Ahorangi he mea kia whai wāhi te Hauora Moana a Toi ki te whakaatu i te tūturutanga o te hoa pātui Tiriti o Waitangi e whakanui ana, e ea ai ngā wawata Toi Ora o tangata whenua mā, te matawhānui o Te Toi Ahorangi me ngā wāhanga e rima: Mauri Ora (oranga tangata), Whānau Ora (oranga whānau), Wai Ora (oranga taiao), Iwi Ora (oranga iwi) me te Hapū Ora (oranga hapū).

Tekau tau te roanga ake o te Rautaki Te Toi Ahorangi , ā, he mea taki i te noho patui a ngā iwi me te Hauora a Toi ki te whakatutuki i ngā whakataunga hauora –ā tangata whenua ki roto o Te Moana a Toi.

E ai ki a Sally Webb, Heamana o Te Hauora a Toi Me whakamana mātou i Te Tiriti o Waitangi me He Pou Oranga ki tēnei takiwā o Te Moana a Toi e puāwai anō ai te tangata whenua He tirohanga whānui tēnei i kō atu o ngā kaupapa tōrite hauora Māori, ā, he tauoko kē i ngā wawata ā-whānau, ā-hapū, ā-iwi puta noa i Te Moana a Toi.

Hei te 10 o ngā hāora te pōwhiri mō te whakamānutanga ki Manuka Tūtahi Marae. Mō te whānuitanga atu o ngā kōrero mō te kaupapa o te rā me Te Rautaki Te Toi Ahorangi 2030 whakapa atu kia Rochelle Price. He pūrua tuhi o Te Toi Ahorangi ka wātea hei te iwa o Whiringa-ā-nuku.

