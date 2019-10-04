News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

One new measles cases confirmed in Hawke’s Bay

Friday, 4 October 2019, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

4 October, 2019


A new measles case has been confirmed, today, (4 October) in Hawke’s Bay – a toddler from Hastings. This takes the total number of measles cases in Hawke’s Bay, this year, to six.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nicholas Jones, said the new case did not appear to be related to the two other recent cases. Health officials were working closely with family to establish the source of disease.

It was unlikely that there was any risk to wider community as the toddler had remained at home while infectious.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body

“If you are not feeling well and you think it might be measles, please stay at home and phone your doctor to avoid spreading the illness. Your doctor will make the necessary arrangements to assess you safely without infecting other people. You can also call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611-116.

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have already had measles, or were born before 1969.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has up-to-date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand or visit www.ourhealthhb.nz .


ends

Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
