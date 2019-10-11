News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Measles update

Friday, 11 October 2019, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Seven Queenstown residents and one Gore resident have been confirmed as new measles cases this week, bringing the total number of Southern DHB cases to 66.

Total cases for each location is:
Dunedin: 2
Oamaru: 1
Wanaka: 2
Queenstown: 60
Gore: 1

The Gore resident was in contact with a known case and has been in isolation throughout the infectious period.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

GPs are reminding parents to check the immunisation status of their children and to make an appointment if they are due or late for their 15 month and/or 4 year MMR vaccination. Any child under five who has not already received MMR 1 and MMR 2, will be prioritised for vaccination.

If you are not in this priority group and wish to be vaccinated please contact your GP and ask to be placed on a waiting list.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

