News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Postoperative care following bowel surgery

Monday, 14 October 2019, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill today released a report finding Nelson Marlborough District Health Board in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for its care of a 65-year-old woman who had undergone bowel surgery.

Shortly after her surgery, the woman had a high white cell count and started to show signs of postoperative ileus (obstruction of the bowel). She continued to deteriorate in the days that followed. Four days after her surgery, she was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress and was transferred to ICU. She died later that day.

Mr Hill found that opportunities were missed to implement appropriate treatment for the woman and escalate her care.

Mr Hill considered that there was a lack of timely investigation into whether the woman’s persistently high white cell count was caused by infection. He was also concerned about an apparent failure by medical staff to consider the possibility of inserting a nasogastric tube on the morning that the woman was transferred to ICU.

"Given the woman’s known problems, it appears that inserting a nasogastric tube should have been considered at this time to treat the issues stemming from her ileus and respiratory distress, and I am concerned that this did not occur," Mr Hill said.

Mr Hill was also critical about the care the woman received once she was transferred to ICU. He found that a nasogastric tube should have been inserted prior to starting non-invasive ventilation, that there had been a delay in escalating her care to the consultant anaesthetist, and that invasive ventilation should have been implemented sooner when it was clear that the woman was experiencing severe respiratory failure.

In response to recommendations from Mr Hill, the DHB provided a written apology to the woman’s family and reported on its implementation of new clinical guidance on non-invasive positive pressure ventilation.

The full report for case 17HDC00679 is available on the HDC website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 