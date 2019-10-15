Eliza McCartney backs Kiwis to Switch to Water

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

New Zealand Olympic pole-vaulter Eliza McCartney is pushing the ‘water works wonders’ message this November as part of the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) Switch to Water challenge.

New Zealanders are urged to swap sugary drinks for water for a month this November. Eliza says she is pleased to once again be involved in such a positive campaign.

“I am really proud to promote the importance of choosing water over sugary drinks. As an athlete, water is always my drink of choice for competing and every day hydration. We know sugary drinks have lots of empty calories, so for general health and dental health they’re not a good choice of drink,” says Eliza.

Sugary drinks are the number one dietary contributor of sugar for those aged up to 30.

NZDA President, Dr Katie Ayers says children would benefit from drinking fewer sugary drinks overall.

“As a specialist paediatric dentist, and NZDA President, my advice to parents and children is to avoid sugary drinks to maintain good oral health.

It’s not only the sugar that is harmful, but also the acidity of sugary drinks, which erodes tooth enamel,” says Dr Ayers.

The Switch to Water challenge can be signed up to at nzda.org.nz/switchtowater


