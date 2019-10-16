World Spine Day “Get Spine Active” (#getspineactive)

The New Zealand Chiropractors’ Association (NZCA) is urging Kiwis to get spine active and stay healthy as part of the NZCA’s contribution to World Spine Day (16th October 2019).

Back pain is the biggest single cause of disability on the planet, with one in four adults estimated to suffer from it during their lives. With more than one billion people worldwide suffering from spinal ailments, all age groups are affected, from children to the elderly. On this year’s World Spine Day participating organisations are encouraging people to take steps to be kind to their spines.

New Zealand Chiropractors’ Association spokesperson and chiropractor Dr Cassandra Fairest says: `Movement is life. Keeping your spine mobile while staying active helps to maintain flexibility and stability. With over 60 joints in your spine, it’s important that it functions well. Keeping mobile also helps to protect your spinal cord and nerves, as well as promoting good posture and nervous system health.’

‘As we get older an accumulation of injuries and improper motion can cause wear and tear and associated aches and pains. But this doesn’t mean you need to stop moving – it means quite the opposite. Doing daily exercises to keep your spine functioning well may help to prevent your joints from becoming creaky and stiff. Just ask your family chiropractor what is right for you.’

Clinical guidelines in many countries now recommend spine and posture correction as front-line treatment ahead of any medication.[1] The New Zealand website https://www.straightenup.org.nz/ site has a range of simple exercises to help New Zealanders #getspineactive.

World Spine Day is focused upon raising global awareness of the importance of spinal health. With health professionals, exercise and rehabilitation experts, public health advocates, schoolchildren and patients all taking part.

Organised by the World Federation of Chiropractic on behalf of the Global Alliance for Musculoskeletal Health, World Spine Day has over 500 official supporters worldwide. More information about how to get involved is available at www.worldspineday.org on Twitter (@world_spine_day), Instagram (@worldspineday), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WorldSpineDay2019/).

New Zealand chiropractors are taking the lead to inform and inspire people to prevent pain and disability by educating the public to have a greater understanding of the relationship between their spine and nervous system, improving their posture, addressing and preventing spinal problems, and engaging in physical activity. Chiropractors are uniquely placed to provide care that specifically focuses on the health of the spine and the relationship between the spine and the nervous system.



