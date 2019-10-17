News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Events inspire workplaces to address mental health crisis

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: Ignite Aotearoa

Leading employers and wellbeing experts will explore how workplaces can address New Zealand’s poor mental health statistics next week.

Hosted by new wellbeing social enterprise Ignite Aotearoa, breakfast panel events in Auckland and Christchurch will provide a unique opportunity for public and private sector leaders to come together and share ideas on the future of workplace wellbeing.

Ignite Aotearoa Executive Director Nicola Coom says that wellbeing isn’t just an issue for politicians and the mental health sector to address.

“Businesses have a huge opportunity to improve the wellbeing of our nation, but in order to do this they need faster and more flexible options available to them. This is why Ignite Aotearoa is introducing new and innovative ways for employees to access wellbeing support and information, which will ultimately ease the strain on public health providers,” she says.

Opening the events is Barbara Disley, member of the 2018 government Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry Panel, previous Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand, and current Chief Executive of large social services provider, Emerge Aotearoa. Coom will also speak, sharing her own experiences as an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) and workplace wellbeing expert.

Construction sector Chief Executive, Chris Hughes of Switched On Group and Grant Pritchard, lawyer and voluntary mental health advocate at Spark, will share their personal experiences of the impacts of suicide on families and teams, plus examples of their innovative workplace initiatives.

Erik van den Top, international wellness and performance coach, and Bridgitte Baker a psychological health and safety professional will share insights on how workplaces can think creatively to deliver solutions for positive mental health and wellbeing outcomes.

Coom explains that the aim is to start a conversation and inspire more workplaces to do things differently by removing barriers, influencing how teams approach wellbeing, and connecting people to effective, evidence-based support and information.

“There are huge barriers to accessing support for many New Zealanders. 77% of suicides are committed by people not accessing support and we know that only three percent of Kiwi’s are accessing current models. We urgently need new approaches that challenge the status quo and aren’t an ‘ambulance at the bottom of the cliff’. We need mental health and wellbeing solutions that are proactive, fast and easy to access, lower-cost, and provide choice and flexibility.”

Ignite Aotearoa launched in September with the backing of Emerge Aotearoa to respond to recent government mental health findings and continuing social service sector challenges. The business is changing how New Zealanders access wellbeing resources and support through strategy, education, research and an innovative online platform. Ignite Aotearoa also re-invests all profits to self-fund resources and support for struggling communities across New Zealand.

The Future of Workplace Wellbeing events are being held in Auckland, Thursday 24 October, 7.30am in Auckland City Central (venue TBC due to demand exceeding venue) and Friday 25 October, 7.30am at The Piano Centre on Armagh Street. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ignite Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 