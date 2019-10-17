Measles case on Auckland to Gold Coast flight



Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified of a case of measles in a New Zealand passenger travelling from Auckland to the Gold Coast on October 6.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Maria Poynter says people who may have been in contact with that person should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Poynter says.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.

Flight details

The person departed Auckland on Virgin flight VA110 at 9.45am on Sunday 6 October and arrived at Coolangatta’s Gold Coast Airport at 10.25am local time.

The passenger was diagnosed in Australia and local public health authorities there were notified of the case.

Anyone who was on the same flight, or in the airports' departures or arrivals areas around the same time as the case, should watch out for measles symptoms from now.

Dr Poynter says those symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes.

"A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, then spreads to the rest of the body," she says.

If you were on the flight and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, also contact your doctor. Be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room.

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service measles page or Ministry of Health website.

