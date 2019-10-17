Smile Direct Club Announces Expansion into NZ

Smile Direct Club Announces Expansion into New Zealand to Increase Access to Affordable and Convenient Teeth Straightening Solutions

Teledentistry pioneer continues rapid global expansion to unleash the power of straighter, brighter smiles

NASHVILLE, Tenn., October 17, 2019 – SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, has announced its recent expansion into New Zealand. Through access to safe, affordable and convenient smile care solutions, SmileDirectClub helps people unleash the power of their smile, empowering them to positively impact their place in the world.

SmileDirectClub’s groundbreaking teledentistry platform connects eligible consumers with locally licensed dentists and orthodontists, who leverage SmileDirectClub’s technology and other non-clinical services, to prescribe and manage remote clear aligner therapy at a cost up to 60% less than traditional braces.

“Traditionally, orthodontics around the world has been costly and inconvenient,” said Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub. “Building on consumer acceptance of remote clear aligner therapy in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, we are proud to extend SmileDirectClub’s safe, consumer-friendly teledentistry platform to locally licensed dentists and orthodontists in New Zealand. Through our affiliated network of doctors and 100% vertically aligned business model, SmileDirectClub increases access to affordable orthodontic care, already helping more than 700,000 people achieve a confidence-boosting smile.”

While New Zealand provides its population with financial assistance on routine oral care through its publicly funded dental care system, it often does not cover orthodontia, with braces costing an average of $8750 (NZD).[1] Following the successful launch of SmileDirectClub in Australia in May 2019, the brand opened its first SmileShops in Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand in September, followed by a new location in Christchurch, with plans to expand its footprint in the country over the coming months. SmileDirectClub clear aligner therapy will be available for a flat rate of $3250, or through its SmilePay option of $430 deposit and $130 per month for 24 months.

"We're excited to continue our international expansion to bring our revolutionary teeth straightening solutions to the people of New Zealand," says Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "The confidence that comes from having a great smile is transformative in every aspect of your life, and we're thrilled to give more people the opportunity to get the smile they’ve always wanted.”

Coming soon SmileDirectClub consumers in New Zealand may be eligible candidates for traditional clear aligner therapy or Nighttime Clear Aligners ™, the first aligner system in the global market that straightens teeth while you sleep. Nighttime Clear Aligner treatment requires 10 continuous hours of nighttime wear through the life of a customer’s prescribed treatment plan, allowing customers to have more flexibility during routine activities and interactions. Traditional clear aligner therapy requires 22 hours of wear per day, permitting consumers to only remove aligners to eat and drink, for an average treatment length of 6 months. Individual results may vary and eligibility for Nighttime Clear Aligner treatment is at the discretion of the treating doctor.

How does it work?

SmileDirectClub has pioneered a unique teledentistry platform to connect customers with an affiliated network of registered dentists or orthodontists in their area who prescribe, manage and direct all aspects of clinical care using SmileDirectClub's platform. These licensed dentists and orthodontists customise each patient's treatment plan and manage their patients' care from initial diagnosis through the conclusion of treatment, monitoring care along the way with regular remote check-ins – and without requiring frequent in-person visits.

SmileDirectClub clear aligners are doctor-prescribed and custom-made from BPA-free plastic thermoformed onto personalised 3D-printed mouth moulds, powered by a groundbreaking fleet of HP industrial 3D printers. Each customer's clear aligner treatment plan is shipped in an "all in one" box directly to the customer's door. To get started, customers can schedule a SmileShop visit in New Zealand at SmileDirectClub.co.nz or order a prescribed impression kit online. Career opportunities for roles in New Zealand are now available at SmileDirectClub.com/careers.

About SmileDirectClub, Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to unleash the power of people’s smiles to empower them to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.



© Scoop Media

