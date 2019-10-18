Blind & Low Vision NZ launches the #AltTextForAll Movement

Friday, 18th October, 2019 – Auckland, New Zealand

Blind & Low Vision NZ (formerly the Blind Foundation) launches the #AltTextForAll Movement to help make the Internet more accessible, in new campaign via YoungShand and Pead PR.

Every day, more than 6.6 billion images are uploaded to the Internet. We use them to share our lives, stay informed, sell, rally and educate. For the millions of people around the world who are blind or have low vision, however, sharing in these images is a very limited experience.

Surprisingly, the functionality already exists to help people with sight loss fully participate in the visually-driven online world. Every image uploaded to the Internet has accessible functionality called ‘Alt Text’. This enables anyone who can’t see an image to experience it through technology like screen readers. In almost all cases currently, however, there is either no description available or a poor attempt made by an AI Bot, which often leads to the information being incomplete or inaccurate.

The #AltTextForAll Movement asks individuals and businesses to help open up the visual world by undertaking one simple task - use the ‘Alt Text’ functionality when publishing digital images to describe the relevant information in the picture.

Blind & Low Vision NZ GM of Marketing and Communications, Louise von Sierakowski, says the #AltTextForAll Movement is easy to get on board with.

“It seems many people just aren’t aware of the role Alt Text can play for screen reader users. We hope through this movement that people take a step forward in supporting how those who are blind or have low vision can have independent access to information. It’s simple, but it’s really important.”

The #AltTextForAll Movement was launched via an online film, featuring Karen, the digital Alt Text voice. This was followed up by a series of fun bespoke films, aimed at international celebrities and organisations, including Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, BBC, Ellen, National Geographic and Humans of New York.

“Blind & Low Vision NZ help to open up the world for people with sight loss, through the many services they offer,'' says Scott Maddox, Creative Director at YoungShand. "The #AltTextForAll Movement enables us to showcase this through a campaign that aims to make the millions of images we share every day more accessible.”

The campaign is supported by a series of films that focus on how the services offered by Blind & Low Vision NZ offer practical and emotional support for people with sight loss, including day-to-day living skills, getting around and employment readiness.

The campaign has already gained advocacy from prominent New Zealand businesses, including Westpac, Dole, The Warehouse Group, Vector and Sky City.

“When we started sharing the #AltTextForAll Movement with Kiwi businesses, seeing the immediate support we received, it was like a no-brainer response to get involved. With such an easy change, these companies have consciously helped the world become more inclusive for those who are blind or have low vision – simply by adopting Alt Text,” says Ben Hopkinson, Group Account Director at YoungShand.

To join the movement and find out more about Blind & Low Vision NZ’s services, visit www.AltTextForAll.com

--

Credits

Client – Blind & Low Vision NZ (Formerly Blind Foundation)

GM of Marketing and Communications – Louise von Sierakowski

Brand and Campaign Manager - Rosie Sampson

Communications Manager - Kimberley Ross

Agency - YoungShand

Creative Director – Anne Boothroyd

Creative Director – Scott Maddox

Copywriter – Karla Tarr

Art Director – Ben Carroll

Art Director – Jack Wadham

Group Account Director – Ben Hopkinson

Senior Account Manager – Daniel O’Leary

Account Executive – Kirsten Bray

Executive Digital Producer – Kat Cox

Designer – Elliot Oxborough

Media Account Director – Kathleen Gunther

Media Planner – Madison Rouse

Producer – Liz Garneau

Animator – Ben Olive

PR Agency - Pead PR

Partner - Louisa Kraitzick

Senior Account Director – Fiona Hanlon

Senior Account Manager – Nikki Lombaard

Senior Account Executive – Liam Sharma

Account Executive – Eden Martin

Production company – Film Construction

Director - Perry Bradley

Producer- Ivan Barge

Editor- Nathan Pickles

Photographer - Belinda Bradley

ENDS





