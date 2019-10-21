News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

OT week celebrations 21-25 October 2019

Monday, 21 October 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: Occupational Therapy New Zealand


Every year in October, New Zealand Occupational Therapists celebrate Occupational Therapy Week and World Occupational Therapy Day.

We are proud to announce that the theme of this year’s Te Wiki o Te Whakaora Ngangahau 2019 (Occupational Therapy Week 2019) is Tu mai e nga rangatira, tu mai hei mataariki, tu tei tirohanga mo te ao. Leaders stand be seen and shine.

To help celebrate Occupational Therapy Week, and World Occupational Therapy day on Sunday 27th October 2019, a toolkit and resources has been developed by Occupational Therapy New Zealand Whakaora Ngangahau Aotearoa (OTNZ-WNA). The toolkit will assist Occupational Therapists Kaiwhakaora Ngangahau from around the country to reach out to colleagues, communities, and the general public to help showcase some of the wonderful work they do.

On a daily basis, occupational therapists assist people to improve their well-being and quality of life. They treat injured, ill or disabled patients through the therapeutic use of everyday activities and help these patients develop, recover and improve the skills needed for daily living and working. Most people are unaware just how diverse occupational therapists are.

Occupational Therapy New Zealand Whakaora Ngangahau Aotearoa is the professional association for occupational therapists in New Zealand.

