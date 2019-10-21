The biggest story of the marijuana hooplah, the ECS



Astonishingly everyone missed the biggest cannabis story of all which is; the discovery of the ECS, The Endocannabinoid System.

The ECS promotes Homeostasis, which is the balance and fine-tuning of all of the 11 major physiological systems insuring they are all working in harmony with one another. That's why cannabis seems to bring balance to so many ailments.

The Endo-cannabinoid System (ECS) is a biological system of receptors and neurotransmitters in the brain, nervous system, organs, glands, immune cells and connective tissue. A healthy ECS will act as the master controlling system for:

• Memory

• Pain

• Mood

• Appetite

• Reproduction

• Inflammation

Components of the ECS: Cannabinoids, Enzymes, Receptors.

Enzymes: Any substance in the body that causes chemical reactions to occur.

Endocannabinoids are produced naturally inside your body. Phytocannabinoids are produced in nature and at higher levels in the cannabis plant. (Endocannabinoids can be supplemented into the diet through Hemp and Hemp Seed based foods). Whereupon the phytocannabinoids will mimic your missing endocannabinoids. That’s why a well balanced diet will include hemp seed oil and full plant spectrum foods or supplements.

Every time a key (Cannabinoid) fits into a lock (Receptor) the lock causes an effect to occur in the body.

The 2 main endocannabinoids found in the body are:

Anandamide is commonly referred to as ‘the bliss molecule’ and is responsible for runners high and the blissful states that come from structured play, yoga and meditation.

2-AG the most prevalent endocannabinoid is responsible for Appetite, Pain Response and Immune System Functions.

Marco Fantham

Editor of iHemp Magazine



