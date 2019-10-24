News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Smoke still a risk in Auckland CBD

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 10:21 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand


With the ongoing fire at SkyCity in Auckland, Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ are urging anyone with a respiratory condition to avoid the city centre as much as possible.

Smoke has filled the Auckland central business district for the last several days, and many have already reported sore throats, burning eyes, and coughing. Teresa Demetriou, ARFNZ Head of Education and Research, says that the smoke could seriously exacerbate existing respiratory conditions, and even lead to developing new ones.

"Smoke is a major trigger for asthma, as it is effectively tiny particles entering the throat and lungs," says Teresa. "This can severely irritate those with respiratory illnesses like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, who could experience severe worsening of their conditions if they spend too much time in these conditions.

Teresa says that it simply isn’t worth trying to struggle through and soldier on when the cost is your long-term health.

"Kiwis usually want to tough it out and not make a fuss, but I have worked as a respiratory nurse for many years and seen first-hand the damage that can be done to the lungs. If you suffer from asthma, or any respiratory illness, make sure you’re not exposing yourself to these conditions unless absolutely necessary. It is not worth the risk."

The Foundation advises you, if you have a respiratory condition, to ensure that you keep your respiratory medication with you at all times. If you are experiencing exacerbations of your respiratory condition, or believe you may be developing one, contact your GP as soon as possible.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Rodger Fox Presents A Night Of Spectacular Jazz

Enjoy an evening of great jazz with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest stars Allen Vizzutti (trumpet), Holly Hofmann (Flute), and guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 