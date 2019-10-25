News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Southern District Health Board contingency planning

Friday, 25 October 2019, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Media Release

Friday 25 October 2019

Southern District Health Board contingency planning for further Medical Imaging Technologists strike action

Southern DHB’s Medical Imaging Technologists (MITs) who are members of the APEX union will be striking again next week and the following week. The DHB has received strike notices from APEX and these include a full withdrawal of labour on Wednesday 30 October and Friday 1 November. There are also notices for partial withdrawals of labour for periods on Tuesday 29 October, Thursday 31 October and on Monday 4 November.

MITs are qualified health care professionals who carry out a wide range of x-rays and scans to help clinicians diagnose and treat illness and injury.

The DHB is once again contingency planning to minimise the impact of the strike on the communities and patients it serves and to safely sustain as many services as possible during the union’s proposed strikes.

If the strikes goes ahead, some planned (elective) procedures, outpatient appointments and radiology scans may be postponed. Patients will be contacted directly if their appointments or clinics are postponed.

Anyone with a life threatening situation will have access to the X-ray or scan they need. Southern DHB has an arrangement with the union that enables staff who would otherwise be on strike, to provide emergency care if needed.

Patients coming to Emergency Departments who do not have a life threatening situation will be assessed and treated by medical staff but may be required to come back at a later date to have a scan or be sent to a private radiology service for their X-ray or scan.

“Our staff have done a fantastic job in ensuring the least amount of impact on people who require our services.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of those whose care has been disrupted by the strikes, and thank all our staff who have been involved for planning for the strike action to ensure patients are safe and cared for,” says Southern DHB Chief Executive, Chris Fleming.

