News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmacists to deliver MMR vaccinations

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: Pharmaceutical Society


31 October 2019

The Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand welcomes the announcement by Associate Minister of Health Julie Anne Genter that trained pharmacist vaccinators in approximately 450 pharmacies across New Zealand will soon be able to deliver MMR vaccinations to people aged 16 and over.

The Minister said, “the current measles outbreak has shown it’s vital we have pharmacists and DHBs working together on a joined-up approach to immunisation.”

People wanting an MMR vaccination should be able to visit a trained pharmacist vaccinator as soon as contracts with DHBs are agreed on.

Once they’re contracted, pharmacists can vaccinate people over the age of 16. That age marker is so there’s no disruption to the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule, which will continue to be delivered by GPs.

Genter added “It will be up to each DHB to put those contracts in place. Some will do this quickly, particularly where there is a regional outbreak of measles, so there will be different dates in different areas. What’s important is that the Ministry has now made it possible for DHBs to do this.”

“Pharmacists vaccinators played an important role in responding to the Northland meningococcal outbreak, providing more than 700 vaccines in that region, so we know this is a system that works,” says Genter.

The Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand has been working with the Ministry of Health, to enable MMR to be added to the Pharmaceutical Schedule, so pharmacists can be paid for delivering it and for changes to the Medicines Act, so that MMR can be given without a doctor’s prescription. This work will enable faster and better responses to outbreaks in the future.

Ian McMichael, President of the Pharmaceutical Society said “I’m picking this will be the first stepping-stone towards increasing vaccination uptake from pharmacy for other vaccinations – like tdap, which includes tetanus, diptheria, acellular pertussis (whooping cough) to be available free nationwide and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Sacha Jakes from Unichem Pharmacy, Kilbirnie, Wellington welcomed the news, saying “I think this is really important for New Zealand. The pregnant mums, the elderly, the babies – those at risk. We’ve already had a lot of enquiries from airport staff wanting to get the MMR vaccination from our pharmacy.”

“Once flu vaccinations became fully funded – we had heaps of people coming in. We can go through truckloads of vaccinations in a week.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pharmaceutical Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Political Thriller Frost/Nixon Opens at Wellington's Gryphon Theatre

Stagecraft’s production of the gripping, thriller-style, true story of the most-watched political interview in history - written by Peter Morgan and directed by Tanya Piejus - opens tonight. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 