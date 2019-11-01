News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New measles cases confirmed in Hawke’s Bay

Friday, 1 November 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

1 November, 2019


Two new measles case have been confirmed in Hawke’s Bay this week, taking the total number of measles cases in Hawke’s Bay, this year, to eleven.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nicholas Jones, said of the new cases; one was an adult and the other a child under five years old.

The contacts of the child have been traced and isolated.

Known contacts of the adult have also been identified and will be contacted by the DHB’s Public Health team to provide advice and understand their immunity status.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body

If you are feeling unwell and you think it might be measles, please stay at home and phone your doctor to avoid spreading the illness. Your doctor will make the necessary arrangements to assess you safely without infecting other people. You can also call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611-116.
People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have already had measles, or were born before 1969.
The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up-to-date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand or www.ourhealthhb.nz .

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 