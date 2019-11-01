New measles cases confirmed in Hawke’s Bay

1 November, 2019





Two new measles case have been confirmed in Hawke’s Bay this week, taking the total number of measles cases in Hawke’s Bay, this year, to eleven.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nicholas Jones, said of the new cases; one was an adult and the other a child under five years old.

The contacts of the child have been traced and isolated.

Known contacts of the adult have also been identified and will be contacted by the DHB’s Public Health team to provide advice and understand their immunity status.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body