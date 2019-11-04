News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Wellington Event: Global health in the era of climate change

Monday, 4 November 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: University of Otago

Monday 4 November 2019

The University of Otago, Wellington, is hosting the Otago Global Health Institute’s annual conference on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 November.
This year’s conference has a focus on Pacific research, including the threat that climate change poses to global health.

Speakers include:
• Dr Colin Tukuitonga, Director-General of the Secretariat of the Pacific Community, Noumea, New Caledonia. Dr Tukuitonga will speak about the two greatest threats to health in the Pacific – the huge burden of non-communicable diseases and the negative health impacts of the climate crisis. He says the Pacific is “playing catch up” on both crises, and needs a more decisive and effective game plan.

• Professor Diana Sarfati, Interim National Director Cancer Control and University of Otago, Wellington, who will discuss the growing burden that cancer poses for Pacific Island nations as the region struggles with inadequate cancer surveillance, geographically isolated small populations, vulnerable ecological and economic situations, insufficient resources, poor access to screening and treatment, and overburdened health-care systems.

• Professor Jo Sharp, Professor of Geography at the University of St Andrews, Scotland and Visiting Fellow in Geography at the University of Otago, Dunedin. Professor Sharp is an expert in zoonosis, the transmission of disease from animals to humans. She is currently leading research on zoonotic disease transmission in Tanzania, East Africa, where bacterial infections with pathogens such as Leptospira, Coxiella and Brucella account for 11 times more hospital admissions for fever than malaria.

The programme for the conference is at this link:
https://www.otago.ac.nz/global-health/annual-conference/index.html

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from University of Otago on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 