Māori Primary Health Providers & DHB unite

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 5:48 pm
Press Release: Te Kohao Health


Te Kōhao Health as part of a collective of Māori primary health providers is offering free measles MMR and mumps vaccinations from 9.30am – 5pm to the people tomorrow.

The mobile vaccination clinic will run at the Te Mana Kuratahi, National Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition at Claudelands on the corner of Brooklyn Road and Heaphy Terrace in Hamilton.

This collaboration involving Māori nurses is part of a ‘Waikato Health Board hub’ and a first time joint initiative.

Last month Te Kōhao Health Managing Director, Lady Tureiti Moxon encouraged moves to mobilise the vaccinations to make it easier for whānau to protect themselves.

“This verifies that others also share my thinking. By taking a unified approach we can change the current situation and create better health outcomes together,” she says.

Te Kōhao Health will be located at the event in the tamariki area and accompanied by a practice nurse and outreach nurses who are bringing specialised equipment on-site to support the initiative.

“We’ll be providing both vaccinations and education. In the event whānau are unsure about the date of their last immunisation, we’ll have access to the National Immunisation Register and can check on the spot for them,” says Linder Elgar, Clinic Team Leader, Te Kōhao Health.

Te Kōhao Health is also going to offer the same service at its upcoming Whānau Ora Day to be held at Kirikiriroa Marae at 951 Wairere Drive in Hamilton East on 15 November.

“Our clinic will be open that day for all whānau who have yet had vaccinations to catch up,” Elgar added.

The Waikato DHB now estimates that between 5,000 to 6,000 tamariki under 15 have not been immunised against both measles and mumps.

There are 34 confirmed cases of measles to date in the Waikato. More than 80 percent that have contracted it were Māori or Pacifika.

